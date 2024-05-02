Submit Release
Heidari Law Group Offers 5k Reward For Tips Leading To Arrest And Conviction Of Child Luring Suspect

I will not stand still knowing that there are predators in our own neighborhoods, our communities, trying to lure our children away from us.”
— Sam Ryan Heidari, owner and founder of Heidari Law Group
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sam Ryan Heidari (owner and founder of the Heidari Law Group), is offering a 5k reward to any Henderson resident that can provide tips on a suspect in a child luring incident that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The Henderson Police Department says they are aware of a suspect accused of two child luring incidents that happened in the same area on April 24th, 2024 near Henderson Middle School.

Heidari, a Henderson resident and father, states " I will not stand still knowing that there are predators in our own neighborhoods, our communities, trying to lure our children away from us."

By offering reward money in the past, Heidari received valuable information that led to the arrest and conviction of a hit and run driver. The driver hit a motorcyclist who later died of injuries in the hospital a few days later.

Heidari states " police say the suspect is described as a light-skinned male, unknown race, between the age of 20-30 years, has dark hair and a possible close shaved beard. The male was driving a white "dually" pickup truck with tinted windows and a sticker on the driver's back window."

The Heidari Law Group is asking if anyone has information about this suspect to please come forward and let authorities know so that the Henderson community is a safer place for our children.

To submit a tip or lead please call 1-833-TIPSCASH
( 1-833-847-7227) or visit www.TheCrimeSolver.com
www.HeidariLawGroup.com
www.AbogadosConExperiencia.com

