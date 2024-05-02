MPD Arrests Another Teen in Navy Yard Retail Theft, Search for Additional Suspects Ongoing

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce the arrest of an additional suspect who assaulted a security guard and was involved in a retail theft offense.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a group of suspects entered a CVS in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast, and took items without paying. When they were confronted by a security guard one of the suspects threw a bottle, missing the security guard.

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation a 16-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (bottle), Burglary 2nd Degree, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, and Theft 2nd Degree.

Previously, detectives’ have made six arrests relating to this incident:

A 15-year-old female of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Burglary, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft

A 15-year-old female of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Burglary, and Receiving Stolen Property

A 15-year-old male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft

Two 14-year-old males of Southeast, were arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft

A 16-year-old male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Theft and Assault on a Police Officer.

Detectives continue to search for the additional suspects pictured below: