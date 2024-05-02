Community Housing Innovations Celebrated Adolfo Carrión Jr. and Other Housing Leaders at their Resiliency Gala

Left Photo (L-R: Ron Abad, Adolfo Carrión, Jr); Right Photo (L-R: Ron Abad, Paul Tonna) Left Photo (L-R: David Daniello, Robert Nocera, Cynthia Miles, Vivian Louie, Nikia Hughes-Cousins, Alida Quniones-Reyes, Ron Abad); Right Photo (L-R: David Daniello, Pat Hoffman, Alida Quinones-Reyes, Ron Abad) CHI Resilient Families with Ron Abad

This year's gala recognized Adolfo Carrión Jr., Paul Tonna, Pat Hoffman, and Nikia Hughes-Cousins

WHITE PLAINS , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Housing Innovations (CHI) celebrated its mission and provided a special tribute to its most resilient families at their Resiliency Gala held on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the Surf Club on the Sound located at 280 Davenport Avenue in New Rochelle, NY. This year’s gala recognized Adolfo Carrión, Jr. with the Champion of Champions Award, Paul Tonna with the Corporate Partner of the Year Award, Pat Hoffman with the Legacy Award, and Nikia Hughes-Cousins as Employee of the Year. In addition, an Upward Mobility honoree was selected from one of CHI’s clients, with a special tribute given to some of CHI’s most resilient families.

“I would like to thank everyone who came out and joined us for an exciting night of celebration,” said Ron Abdad, CEO of Community Housing Innovations. “We celebrated and honored those who have withstood adversity, bounced back from challenging life events, and those who continue to grow and progress in their housing journey.”

Gala attendees enjoyed a fun and uplifting celebration that included a lavish cocktail reception, dinner, exciting raffle items, music, and a special presentation that highlighted this year’s honorees and paid tribute to some of CHI’s most resilient families. For those who would still like to make a donation in support of CHI, please visit their website at www.communityhousing.org.

This year’s gala was made possible thanks to the support of the following sponsors: Corporate Sponsor – Regina Caterers; Platinum Sponsor – Garda World, Praxis Public Relations, Inc.; Diamond Sponsor – Sourcepass, Stagg Group; Gold Sponsor – Boast Hotels, M&T Bank, Marathon Development Group, Theatrical Teamsters.

About Community Housing Innovations: Community Housing Innovations (CHI) is a not-for-profit housing and human services organization founded in 1991 that serves Westchester, Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and New York City. CHI’s mission is to provide housing and human services that support social and economic independence. To learn more about CHI, please visit their website at www.communityhousing.org.