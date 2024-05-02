VORTEQ Acquires California Division of Material Sciences Corporation

VORTEQ - LA

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VORTEQ Coil Finishers (VORTEQ), a leading provider of coil coating services for metal products, today announced the acquisition of the California coil coating assets (MSC-LA) of Material Sciences Corporation. Located near Los Angeles, MSC-LA manufactures specialty coated metals, along with offering complete slitting, embossing and packaging services. Originally founded in 1982 as Alum-A-Fold Pacific, MSC-LA has become a leader in the West Coast coil coating industry, providing outstanding customer service and excellent product quality to a diverse customer base. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“The MSC-LA transaction provides a great addition to VORTEQ’s presence in the Western United States. It will complement our VORTEQ-Pacific operation in Rancho Cucamonga by giving us wider width and heavier gauge capabilities, along with excellent value-added secondary processing,” says Jim Dockey, VORTEQ’s Chief Executive Officer. “With this new location, we will be able to expand our market participation while continuing to service our existing customers and national accounts with unparalleled service and quality.”

Pat Murley, Chief Executive Officer of Material Sciences Corporation adds, “The team at MSC-LA has done a great job in the last five years under our ownership. We anticipate that under VORTEQ leadership the team will continue to grow and prosper. We thank them for their hard work and dedication, and we wish them luck in the future.”

This transaction becomes the sixth add-on acquisition for VORTEQ in the last eight years, and the third acquisition since 2022. Including this transaction, VORTEQ will operate eleven continuous coil coating lines across North America, clearly demonstrating VORTEQ’s broad geographical reach in the prepainted metals industry for a wide range of metal products and end use markets.

Matt Homme, Managing Partner of Shadowbriar Capital Partners (Shadowbriar) noted, “This MSC-LA acquisition will be transformative for VORTEQ and significantly increase its capabilities to service the Western United States. We will continue to pursue attractive acquisitions like MSC-LA that will broaden and strengthen VORTEQ’s national geographic reach and unique processing capabilities to provide continued excellent service to our growing customer base.”

About VORTEQ Coil Finishers

Since 1982, VORTEQ has been a trusted American source for quality coil coated steel and aluminum. With eleven distinctly different coil coating lines strategically located in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, California and Mexico City, VORTEQ differentiates itself by offering a broad range of metal coil coating services to the industry. VORTEQ works with customers in diverse markets to offer industry specific services including wide and narrow coil coating, printing, slitting, embossing and laminating for a diverse range of building products, transportation, automotive, signage, energy, and lighting end markets. For further information about VORTEQ, please visit www.vorteqcoil.com.

About Shadowbriar Capital Partners

Shadowbriar is a Los Angeles based private equity firm that seeks to make control investments in leading lower middle-market industrial businesses that demonstrate strong potential. Shadowbriar looks to partner with outstanding management teams on a long-term basis to drive significant growth, both organically and through post-closing add-on acquisitions. For more information on Shadowbriar, please visit www.shadowbriar.com