VORTEQ Completes Strategic Acquisition of Chicago Based Zegers

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VORTEQ Coil Finishers (VORTEQ), a leading provider of coil coating services for metal products, today announced the acquisition of the assets of Zegers Incorporated (Zegers). Headquartered in Lansing, IL, Zegers is a long-time producer of coated aluminum and steel products serving a variety of pre-painted and laminated markets across the Midwest. Zegers’ reputation for personalized customer service and niche capabilities has been well earned during its distinguished six-decade operating history. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"Zegers has built a loyal customer base over three generations of operating their coil coating business in Illinois. We are excited for the opportunity to continue its legacy of differentiated capabilities and passionate service,” says Jim Dockey, VORTEQ’s Chief Executive Officer. “The Zegers acquisition will provide VORTEQ with expanded capabilities and the opportunity to service our long-term, differentiated customer base.”

Nancy Mitros, President of Zegers adds, “The sale of our business to VORTEQ will provide continuity and commitment to our customers and employees into the future, and we believe that VORTEQ will provide the excellent service levels that have been a hallmark of our company for the multiple generations of our family’s ownership.”

This transaction becomes the fifth add-on acquisition for VORTEQ in the last seven years. Currently operating ten continuous coil coating lines across the US and Mexico, VORTEQ offers the broadest geographical reach in the pre-painted metals industry for a wide range of metal products and end use markets across North America.

Matt Homme, Managing Partner of Shadowbriar Capital Partners noted, “The Zegers transaction is an exciting transaction for VORTEQ that further strengthens its leadership position in the Midwest. We look forward to continuing to support VORTEQ’s strong growth trajectory, including through additional acquisition opportunities.”

About VORTEQ Coil Finishers

Since 1982, VORTEQ has been a trusted American source for quality coil coated steel and aluminum. With ten distinctly different coil coating lines strategically located in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, California and Mexico City, VORTEQ differentiates itself by offering a broad range of metal coil coating services to the industry. VORTEQ works with customers in diverse markets to offer industry specific services including wide and narrow coil coating, printing, slitting, embossing and laminating for a diverse range of building products, transportation, automotive, signage, energy, and lighting end markets. For further information about VORTEQ, please visit www.vorteqcoil.com.

About Shadowbriar Capital Partners

Shadowbriar is a Los Angeles based private equity firm that seeks to make control investments in leading lower middle-market industrial businesses that demonstrate strong potential. Shadowbriar looks to partner with outstanding management teams on a long-term basis to drive significant growth, both organically and through post-closing add-on acquisitions. For more information on Shadowbriar, please visit www.shadowbriar.com.