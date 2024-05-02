Submit Release
VIDEO: Wildlife overpass near Boise is protecting big game migrations and motorists

Building a bridge isn’t exactly a cutting-edge idea considering it’s been around for thousands of years, but what about building a bridge for wildlife? Again, not exactly new, but relatively new for Idaho as a way to protect both Idaho’s motorists and important migration routes for deer, elk and other wildlife.

Last fall, the Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho Fish and Game, and Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation and many crucial partners saw the construction of a new wildlife overpass over Highway 21 northeast of Boise. The overpass is a way to protect motorists and thousands of deer and elk that cross the highway a couple times each year as they move out of the high country and down to the Boise foothills during fall and return in spring to roam as far as the Sawtooth Mountains. 

The overpass is a companion to a similar structure – a wildlife underpass – located a couple miles away that has been used for years and also provides safe passage for motorists and wildlife.

