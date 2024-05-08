"In-Demand Jobs" Celebrated with New Video Series in Tuscarawas County, Ohio
HDWERKS helps launch exciting social media video series to connect students with area employers.
Local workforce development is critical to the continued success and competitive advantage of the area companies that are the lifeblood of our communities.”ALLIANCE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-Demand Jobs Week is a week-long celebration throughout the State of Ohio dedicated to highlighting career pathways and opportunities within our communities. This year’s celebration is scheduled May 6-10, 2024, and positions Ohio as the “heart of opportunity”. A new video engagement series, “Invading Tusc,” highlights in-demand career opportunities available within Tuscarawas County and underscores the Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board’s commitment to fostering economic growth in the region. The board maintains oversight of its OhioMeansJobs centers in Stark and Tuscarawas Counties where employment, education and training resources can be tapped by individuals and employers.
— Frank Greiner
The board tapped Stark County-based video production company HDWERKS to bring their experience in workforce development content to the campaign. “Tasked with a vast creative series that would demonstrate the daily realities of in-demand jobs while remaining fun and relatable to a younger audience was an exciting opportunity for our team,” shared Frank Greiner, founder and executive producer of HDWERKS.
The social media-focused video campaign was hosted by area high school students who were “Invading Tusc” in search of in-demand jobs. The production team utilized a familiar technique of a “day-in-the-life” to spend meaningful time with three in-demand career fields at each participating employer. Employees then shared their personal experiences in these roles with a compelling voiceover that narrates each video.
“Our focus has been to use young talent’s voice as a foundational guide for the video engagement series, and to best position that voice to create awareness, interest, and connection to in-demand employers and their career opportunities in Tuscarawas County,” shared JoAnn Breedlove, executive director of Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board.
Participating companies include Belden Brick, Tusco MFG, Freeport Press, ProVia, Dover Chemical, Allied Machine & Engineering, Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, nuCamp, Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, Novelis, Boltaron, and others.
“Ultimately it was a fantastic alignment of student and employer interests to tell an important story about the in-demand jobs in the viewer’s community,” added Greiner.
This engaging new video series provides an insider's look into some of the most sought-after professions in the region. Viewers will have the opportunity to explore different industries and gain valuable insights into the skills, qualifications, and pathways necessary to succeed in these roles, as well as a first-hand account as to what makes these careers so rewarding.
For Additional Information Contact:
Maddy Miller, Communications Manager
Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board
(330) 491-2629
mmiller@omjwork.com
About HDWERKS
HDWERKS solves content chaos by implementing proven processes to create, collect, and manage digital assets. Serving mid-sized corporations since 2008, the company leverages cloud software, employee training, and creative know-how to empower companies to take control of their digital brand assets. Learn more by visiting www.hdwerks.com/essentials
Frank Greiner
HD WERKS, LLC
+1 866-439-3757
producer@hdwerks.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
"Invading Tusc" Connects Students with In-Demand Jobs