Stark Education Partnership Announces Fourth Season of Stark Career Pathways Explorer Series

Exploring innovation: A student dives into the world of metallurgy during a recent video series episode at Metallus, Inc. in Canton, OH.

The 4th season of videos highlights local businesses, in-demand jobs in manufacturing, healthcare, tech, & more to inspire Stark County students.

The Stark Career Pathway Explorer is a valuable career exploration resource for Stark County students and community members seeking to understand local companies and employment opportunities.” — Christine Taylor, Stark Education Partnership

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Stark Career Pathways Explorer Series has become a cornerstone of SEP’s mission to foster career-connected learning (CCL) and prepare students for success in Stark County’s workforce. The fourth season will feature new videos spotlighting local businesses and will continue to emphasize in-demand job sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, technology, and more.“The Stark Career Pathway Explorer is an extremely valuable career exploration resource for Stark County students and community members seeking to understand local companies and employment opportunities. With over 7,00 views to date, the videos are an integral tool in spreading career awareness” commented Christine Taylor, Vice President, Programs and Partnerships with Stark Education Partnership.The series showcases career opportunities by featuring a local high school student as the video anchor in each episode. The student explores three career pathways at a participating local company, touring the facility and interviewing employees.“I chose to anchor because it allowed me to strengthen my confidence and communication skills while also showing current and future students the value of our local business community.” said Jasper Gilbert, a recent Louisville High School graduate.An integral part of the process has been filming at unique locations throughout all of Stark County, Ohio to capture the many career pathways available to students and adults alike. “We are proud to partner with Stark Education Partnership for the fourth season of this impactful series,” said Frank Greiner, Founder / Executive Producer at HDWERKS LLC. “By leveraging high-quality video production, we’re able to bring Stark County’s vibrant career opportunities to life, inspiring the next generation to pursue rewarding careers right here in our community.”Local businesses play a vital role in the series by showcasing real-world career paths. “We hope this video opens doors for students who may not have considered manufacturing as a career path. By showcasing our team’s stories and the opportunities available at Metallus, we’re planting seeds for future talent and community connection. Stark Education Partnership and HDWERKS were professional, creative, and committed to helping us tell our story in a way that resonates with high school students. They made the whole process effortless and enjoyable,” stated Jennifer Krakora, senior manager labor relations and hourly human resources.Since its inception, the Stark Career Pathways Explorer Series has reached thousands of students, educators, and community members, fostering a deeper understanding of the diverse career opportunities available in Stark County, Ohio. The videos, available at edpartner.org/videos, cover roles ranging from leadership positions like president and CEO to hands-on roles like welders and operations specialists, featuring companies such as Aultman Health System, Metallus, RW Screw, and Tractor Supply Company.SEP invites the community to explore the new season’s videos and learn more about the initiative at edpartner.org. For additional information or to get involved, contact SEP at info@edpartner.org.SEP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to driving sustainable improvement and innovation in education by collaborating with education, business, civic, and community stakeholders. SEP’s vision is to build generations of successful individuals who fulfill their career potential and grow roots in Stark County.HDWERKS LLC is a professional media production company committed to delivering high-quality video content that engages and inspires audiences. Their partnership with SEP brings Stark County’s career opportunities to life through dynamic storytelling.

Stark County Spotlight: Stark Education Partnership

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.