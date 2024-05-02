Complete Your Online Hunter Education Now with a Spring Field Day

CONTACT:

Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212

Josh Mackay: (603) 271-0459

May 2, 2024

Concord, NH – If you need to complete a Hunter Education class, sign up today to reserve space in an online class this spring or summer. Register at www.huntnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed.html and choose Start Online Course. Once you complete the online Hunter Education course, the next step is to attend an in-person field day, which includes a written exam and skills testing. Field days are now available in May and June for individuals who have successfully completed their online course.

“Spring and summer is the best time to get into an online class and follow it up with the required field day,” said New Hampshire Fish and Game Hunter Education Coordinator Josh Mackay. “Don’t wait until the last minute or there may be no openings.”

Hunter Education is required in New Hampshire before a new hunter can purchase his or her first hunting license. If you are age 16 or older, a license to hunt is mandatory. To meet this requirement, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department offers classes around the state and online. Participants must be at least 15 years old by the date of their field day examination to achieve certification in basic Hunter Education.

Hunters who purchased an Apprentice Hunting License last year must take Hunter Education before they can purchase a hunting license. The Apprentice Hunting License allows people to hunt under the guidance of an experienced hunter, without first taking Hunter Education. Learn more at www.huntnh.com/hunting/apprentice.html.

For more information about Hunter Education in New Hampshire, visit

www.huntnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed.html, or call (603) 271-3214.

Hunter Education in New Hampshire is funded with Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration by an excise tax on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment. Learn more at www.huntnh.com/funding/wsfr.html.