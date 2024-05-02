Official Media Statement: Flood Impacts to TPWD

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

May 2- 2 p.m.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has seen impacts to multiple sites due to the recent, extended rain and flooding experienced by parts of the state.

State parks such as Huntsville, Village Creek and Fort Parker have closed. Once floodwaters recede, park areas will remain closed until repairs and cleanup have finished and areas are safe for public use.

For a full list of affected parks, visit the Texas State Parks Alert Map at texasstateparks.org. For assistance with current and future reservations, contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s State Parks Customer Service Center at 512-389-8900.

Texas Game Wardens and Texas State Parks Police Officers continue actively evacuating and rescuing Texans from floodwaters in multiple counties in collaboration with the Texas Department of Emergency Management’s State Operations Center.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Law Enforcement has deployed boats and drones to assist in search and rescue efforts. TPWD also has representatives at the State Operations Center while it is actively responding to the flooding event.

For images of affected parks and TPWD rescue efforts, visit the TPWD Flickr page.