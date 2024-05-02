Governor Carney Announces Compassionate Champion Award Winners to Kick off Trauma Awareness Month

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney on Thursday announced the 2024 Compassionate Champion Awardees. The Compassionate Champion Awards recognize individuals, organizations, and educational institutions across the State of Delaware that provide trauma-informed services in a manner consistent with the Delaware Developmental Framework for Trauma-Informed Care.

“The Compassionate Champions have been an important part of recognizing Trauma Awareness Month in our state over the past several years. The ceremony allows us to identify and understand how trauma affects so many people and industries in our state, and how individuals and organizations are serving their communities with trauma-informed approaches,” said Governor Carney. “I am impressed by all of the applicants and congratulations to those recognized for their incredible work taking place across the First State. We look forward to honoring you in person.”

The Compassionate Champion Award highlights individuals or teams in government, non-profit and private organizations, first responder professions, educational institutions, healthcare professionals, and other agencies that have taken steps toward providing services in a manner consistent with trauma-informed care. Some categories award an organizational winner and an individual winner.

The 2024 awardees include:

Government – Delaware Department of Correction & Crystal Tickner (Delaware Department of Health and Social Services)

– Delaware Department of Correction & Crystal Tickner (Delaware Department of Health and Social Services) Community Organizations – Center for Structural Equity & Yolanda Montgomery (Zoe Ministries)

– Center for Structural Equity & Yolanda Montgomery (Zoe Ministries) Education (P-20) – Zainab Shah (University of Delaware)

– Zainab Shah (University of Delaware) Health Care – Christiana Care Forensic Nurse Examiner Team

– Christiana Care Forensic Nurse Examiner Team First Responder – First responder training program led by the Delaware Network for Excellence in Autism at the University of Delaware Center for Disabilities Studies

In addition, Trauma Matters Delaware will bestow two awards at the ceremony: the First Chance Youth award and the Rita Landgraf Lifetime Achievement award.

“Trauma Matters Delaware is thrilled to announce its anticipation for the upcoming 6th Annual Compassionate Champions Awards, an evening set to celebrate the dedication and resilience of Delawareans who have made outstanding contributions in their communities. This year, we are particularly honored to highlight two exceptional awards: The Rita Landgraf Lifetime Achievement Award and the First Chance Youth Award,” said Erin Mitchell, Executive Director for Trauma Matters Delaware. Together in partnership with the Governor’s Family Services Cabinet Council, we look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements of our winners in each category and renewing our collective commitment to this year’s theme: Action to Impact: The Journey of Hope Continues.”

First Spouse Carney launched the First Chance Delaware initiative in 2018 to recognize and facilitate effective partnerships, to share research and best practices, and to promote opportunities to collaborate in support of Delaware’s children. First Chance has three pillars – ending childhood hunger in Delaware; promoting early language skills; and advancing effective recognition of, and response to, childhood trauma.

In 2018, the Family Services Cabinet Council implemented Executive Order #24, which launched efforts to make Delaware a trauma-informed state. As part of this initiative, Delaware is committed to ensuring all environments that serve children and adults in the state are working to embody practices of trauma-informed care.

Based on the Delaware Developmental Framework for Trauma-Informed Care, trauma-informed care includes:

Creating respectful, sensitive, and culturally competent environments

Implementing evidence-based trauma-informed principles and practices that address the effects associated with trauma;

Developing a common language and framework for dialogue and discussion to enhance communication and progress along the continuum of trauma-informed care; and

Increasing the effectiveness and responsiveness of all services and assistance provided to Delawareans, especially children and adults who have experienced traumatic circumstances.

For more information about Trauma Awareness Month events and registration, visit traumamattersdelaware.org/events/.

To watch the Compassionate Champion Awards, tune in to de.gov/live at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, May 7th.