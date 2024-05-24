Panel Discussion Marked 70 Years Since Brown v. Board of Education: Delaware’s Role in Desegregating Public Schools

WILMINGTON, Del. — On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in honor of the 70th anniversary of the landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, the State of Delaware’s Department of Human Resources, Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, in collaboration with the Governor’s Office, hosted a panel discussion featuring descendants of the Delaware cases that were upheld in the Supreme Court ruling. The event took place at the historic Hockessin Colored School (HCS) #107C, an institution that played a significant role in the Brown v. Board of Education decision and helped pave the way for nationwide school desegregation.

The panel discussion, moderated by Department of Human Resources Secretary, Claire DeMatteis, brought together individuals deeply connected to the history of the school and the historic ruling. The panel featured:

Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr.: Son of the Delaware Court of Chancery Chancellor who made the historic desegregation rulings in 1952, which were upheld in the U.S. Supreme Court's Brown. v. Board of Education decision.

Rev. JB Redding: Daughter of Louis L. Redding, Esq., the attorney who filed and argued the landmark cases.

Rene Ricks-Stamps: Daughter of nine-year-old Shirley Bulah, the lead plaintiff in Bulah v. Gebhart, who was one of the first colored students to integrate public schools and buses.

James "Sonny" Knott: Former HCS #107C student.

Dr. Mark Holodick: Delaware Secretary of Education.

: Delaware Secretary of Education. Dr. Lanette Edwards: Author and HCS #107C historian.

“Education, past, present and future, is one of the cornerstones of our state,” said Governor Carney. “As we reflect on 70 years since the Brown v. Board of Education decision, we renew our commitment to providing every child with the quality education they deserve.”

“Chancellor Seitz, Attorney Redding, and the parents, students and school board leaders of Howard High School, Claymont High School and the Hockessin Colored School #107C are Delaware heroes,” said Claire DeMatteis, Secretary of the Department of Human Resources. “By honoring these historical events, we honor these heroes and their families.”

“Honoring Delaware’s journey post-Brown v. Board of Education, we crave a space for truth, reconciliation, and progress, weaving a narrative that acknowledges past injustices and propels us toward a future of educational equity and unity,” said Richard M. Potter, Jr., Chief Diversity Officer, Department of Human Resources.

To view a recording of the event, visit the Governor’s YouTube channel, and to learn more about the HCS #107C, visit their website.

