Governor Carney’s Statement on Passage of House Bill 350

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney issued the following statement today on the passage of House Substitute 2 for House Bill 350.

“Rising health care costs are having a significant impact on Delaware families and state taxpayers,” said Governor Carney. “House Bill 350 will help lower the growth of health care costs in our state, while making sure we’re protecting health care quality and access. I want to thank the hospital systems, members of the General Assembly – particularly Speaker Longhurst and Senator Townsend – and the Department of Health and Social Services for collaborating on this important piece of legislation. I look forward to signing it into law.”