Stacie Shifflett Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Mindset Matters" Alongside Jack Canfield

SARASOTA, FL, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces an exciting collaboration with Stacie Shifflett as she joins forces as a co-author for the highly anticipated book, "Mindset Matters," alongside an exceptional team of authors, including the esteemed Jack Canfield.

Stacie Shifflett, Founder & CEO of Modern Consciousness®, LLC, Entrepreneur, Modern Consciousness Coach®, and International Best-Selling Author, brings a wealth of experience and insight to this transformative project.

Driven by a passion for personal transformation, Stacie embarked on a profound journey of self-discovery following a life-changing event in 2012. Since then, she has emerged as a sought-after expert in empowering individuals to reclaim joy and peace of mind.

As the CEO of Modern Consciousness®, Stacie channels her diverse expertise to guide clients in shifting unconscious patterns, paving the way for profound personal growth and inner peace. Her credentials, including being a multi-time international bestselling author, a certified ThetaHealer®, a Free-mE® Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) Practitioner, and a Master Practitioner of Neurolinguistic Programming, underscore her dedication and proficiency in her field.

Through her visionary leadership at Modern Consciousness®, Stacie inspires individuals worldwide to embrace their innate brilliance and experience authentic joy and peace.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Stacie on board for the creation of "Mindset Matters" and eagerly anticipates the invaluable insights she will contribute to this groundbreaking book. Stay tuned for the release of “Mindset Matters” set to launch in the Summer of 2024.