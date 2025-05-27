Rose Barr Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Leadership Playbook' with Jack Canfield

Rose Barr

MESILLA, NM, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of “The Leadership Playbook”. Rose joins an elite circle of co-authors, alongside legendary Jack Canfield, contributing to this powerful and life-changing publication.



"The Leadership Playbook” will be a powerful guide for those looking to elevate their leadership skills and make a lasting impact. Scheduled to release in summer of 2025.



About Rose Barr:

With over 20 years of experience in accounting, government audit, defense contracting, and business strategy consulting, Rose Barr has developed expertise in financial analysis, operational efficiency, and strategic problem-solving. Her understanding of businesses extends beyond numbers to the people behind them—their behaviors, decision-making, and the psychological forces that drive success or lead to burnout.



Rose’s passion for human behavior, mindset, and mental toughness led her to realize that success is about more than just strategy; it’s about resilience, emotional regulation, and perspective shifts. This insight led her to become a coach and performance psychologist, specializing in helping athletes, entrepreneurs, and professionals, particularly women, achieve transformative breakthroughs.



Rose combines analytical thinking with mindset mastery, using neuroscience-based strategies, emotional intelligence, and practical psychology to help clients overcome mental barriers, dismantle limiting beliefs, and unlock their full potential. Whether navigating transitions or reigniting motivation, her approach fosters lasting resilience.



An adventurer at heart, Rose enjoys outdoor exploration, cycling, swimming, and spending time with loved ones. She lives what she teaches, embracing personal growth, challenge, and adventure every day.

Learn more at: RoseBarr.com

Social Media: Rose Barr; Aligned Life and Aligned Hearts



SuccessBooks® is excited to welcome Rose Barr as a co-author of “The Leadership Playbook”. Stay tuned for the release of this game-changing book, where Rose, alongside Jack Canfield and other visionary contributors, will share invaluable wisdom to empower readers on their journey to success.

