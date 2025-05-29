CreatiVets Documentary Honored with Silver Telly Award for Excellence in Storytelling

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abundance Studios® is proud to announce that the CreatiVets documentary has been awarded a Silver Telly Award in recognition of its powerful storytelling and outstanding production. The film, which highlights the transformative role of music and the arts in the lives of combat veterans, continues to garner acclaim for its authenticity, heart, and impact.

Produced in partnership with the nonprofit organization CreatiVets, the documentary gives audiences a raw, intimate look at how veterans are using creativity to heal from trauma, reclaim their stories, and find new purpose beyond the battlefield.

“This award is a reflection of the courage of the veterans who allowed us into their lives, and the power of storytelling to spark change,” said Nick Nanton, director and founding partner at Abundance Studios. “We’re honored to help bring their voices to a wider audience.”

“For years, we’ve seen firsthand how songwriting and visual arts can help veterans process the invisible wounds of war,” said Richard Casper, do-founder of CreatiVets. “This documentary captures that transformation in a way that words alone can’t. We’re incredibly proud of this recognition and the team that made it possible.”

The Telly Awards, now in their 46th year, honor excellence in video and television across all screens. With over 13,000 entries from around the globe, the Silver Telly represents one of the highest distinctions in the industry.

CreatiVets is currently being submitted to major festivals and is part of Abundance Studios’ larger mission to tell stories that inspire, elevate, and drive meaningful conversations.

"CreatiVets" was made possible thanks to the contributions of Abundance Studios® Producers and Executive Producers.

Executive Producers: Nick Nanton, Nick Ruff, Peter D’Arruda, Chuck McDowell, Chris Wiser, Didi Wong, Kevin Hodes, Wayne Pernell, Jennifer Perri, Pat Ziemer, Kimberly Ku, Mike Lockwood, Charlie & Lori Epstein, George McCranie, Francis X. Astorino, Fred Rouse, Ryan Chute, Garry Marriage Jr., Susan Rucker, Ray Seggern, Kerin Cagle

Producers: Katie Tschopp, Craig Lack, Julie Meates, Richard Tyler, Paul Peters, Bryan Gallinger, Margaret E. McCranie, Gwen Medved, Kathleen Forrest, Suzanne Nakano

About Abundance Studios®:

Abundance Studios® is a film studio dedicated to fostering a world of abundant thinking and abundant action. The producer collective is composed of entrepreneurs, professionals, and philanthropists dedicated to earning, learning, and serving through media. The goal of the studio is to find, film, and share heartening and inspirational stories that will help to uplift the world.

About Astonish Entertainment®:

Astonish Entertainment is a purpose-driven film studio dedicated to crafting impactful, emotionally resonant stories that inspire and drive meaningful change. Focused on elevating voices that are often underrepresented, Astonish collaborates with visionary storytellers, producers, and advocates to bring stories of resilience, justice, and hope to audiences worldwide. With a commitment to creating films that not only entertain but also educate and empower, Astonish Entertainment continues to champion projects that spark conversations and foster a more empathetic world.



