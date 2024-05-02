Community Assessment Survey of Older Adults NYSOFA presents views of over 27,000 older New Yorkers Learn more about Community Assessment Survey of Older Adults

Background

The statewide Comprehensive Community Assessment Survey, part of NYSOFA’s Four-Year Plan, was conducted in the winter and spring of 2023 in partnership with the research firm Polco and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY). The survey was made available in six languages and conducted through direct mail and online.

The survey – which received nearly 27,000 responses from New Yorkers age 60 and older – is the first and most comprehensive of its kind in New York State, providing extensive findings on the views of older adults. The survey asked about major topics, such as: Overall Community Quality; Community Design; Employment and Finances; Equity and Inclusivity; Health and Wellness; Information and Assistance; Productive Activities.

The survey results highlight the strengths and needs of older adults as reported by older adults themselves. The results are intended to enable local governments, community-based organizations, the private sector and other community members to understand more thoroughly and predict more accurately the services and resources required to serve an aging population. With this data community stakeholders can shape public policy, educate the public and assist communities and organizations in their efforts to sustain a high quality of life for older adults.

Read The Press Release

Download Statewide Survey Results

County Results

In addition to the statewide survey findings, NYSOFA also provides comprehensive survey reports for every county in New York State. View the county reports below.

Albany

Allegany

Bronx

Broome

Cattaraugus

Cayuga

Chautauqua

Chemung

Chenango

Clinton

Columbia

Cortland

Delaware

Dutchess

Erie

Essex

Franklin

Fulton

Genesee

Greene

Hamilton

Herkimer

Jefferson

Kings

Lewis

Livingston

Madison

Monroe

Montgomery

Nassau

New York

Niagara

Oneida

Onondaga

Ontario

Orange

Orleans

Oswego

Otsego

Putnam

Queens

Rensselaer

Richmond

Rockland

Saratoga

Schenectady

Schoharie

Schuyler

Seneca

St. Lawrence

Steuben

Suffolk

Sullivan

Tioga

Tompkins

Ulster

Warren

Washington

Wayne

Westchester

Wyoming

Yates