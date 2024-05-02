Surgo Studios Partners with Automate Show 2024 to Provide Exclusive Video Editing
Surgo Studios partners with Automate, one of North America's largest tech conferences providing cutting edge video editing solutions.
We are excited to work with Automate for this year's event. Automate brings together the brightest minds in technology, and we are proud to be among these pioneering ideas through our video editing.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgo Studios, a leader in digital media and video production with over 1 billion views achieved for its portfolio of clients, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Automate Show, one of the largest technology conferences in North America. This collaboration will see Surgo Studios as the exclusive provider of short-form edited video content to all attendees, capturing the dynamic and innovative spirit of Automate Show.
— Bryan Giron, CCO of Surgo Studios
Automate Show is renowned for its comprehensive assembly of technology enthusiasts, industry leaders, and groundbreaking exhibitors, making it a pivotal event in the tech community. This partnership with Surgo Studios will enhance the conference experience by offering attendees professionally edited videos, and ensuring key moments and insights are captured.
Surgo Studios specializes in creating compelling visual stories that resonate with viewers across various platforms.
With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Surgo Studios crafts videos that not only inform and engage but also inspire. This expertise makes them the ideal partner to document a conference as significant as Automate Show.
Key members of the Surgo team will be flying to Chicago to help support. Among them are Chief Creative Officer Bryan Giron, who has been instrumental in setting the visual tone for some of Surgo's most acclaimed projects, and Managing Partners, Daniyal Zafar and Sashien Godakandae. The Surgo Studios team aims to strengthen existing relationships, forge new connections, and enhance the creative endeavours that define Surgo's brand.
About Surgo Studios
Surgo Studios, under the Enigmatic Group of Companies, is at the forefront of digital storytelling, with a focus on creating impactful video content that engages and informs audiences. Whether it's showcasing cutting-edge technology or capturing the human spirit in action, Surgo brings a unique and powerful perspective to every project.
About Automate Show
Automate Show is one of North America’s most extensive robotics and automation event conferences. It’s known for its showcase of the latest innovations to see what’s next for your business or industry and for being a networking hub for tech professionals worldwide.
Bryan Giron
Surgo Studios
+1 613-701-2514 ext. 221
email us here