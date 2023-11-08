Enigmatic Group of Companies Appoints Carl Anthony as Strategic Board Advisor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Enigmatic Group of Companies, based in Ottawa, has appointed New York based media and communications veteran, Carl Anthony to its strategic board of advisors.
Carl Anthony is a highly skilled Broadcast Media expert located in New York, boasting a wealth of experience within the industry. His impressive portfolio encompasses the development, production, and technical management of content for various live events, including news, sports, in-person conferences, and virtual gatherings, while working at CNBC. With a deep passion for technology, Carl remains dedicated to staying informed about the rapid advancements in the field. His remarkable contributions earned him an Emmy Award for his contributions during the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Carl will be focusing his efforts on driving growth, and network expansion to Enigmatic Group’s latest subsidiary organization, Surgo Studios, as the company continues to scale its operations in the United States.
Enigmatic Group of Companies’ Board of Advisors will continue to provide strategic recommendations and direction for the company's portfolio of companies, ranging from marketing consulting, video production, and staffing & recruitment. Working closely with Enigmatic Group’s CEO, Sashien Godakandae, and president, Daniyal Zafar, the advisory board will support Enigmatic Group in its mission to help companies achieve sustainable business growth and profitability.
Sashien Godakandae, CEO of Enigmatic Group of Companies, states, "we are thrilled to welcome Carl Anthony to our Strategic Board of Advisors. With his wealth of experience in media and communications, we're confident that his expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our organization and driving our mission forward."
Daniyal Zafar, President of Enigmatic Group of Companies, states, “we are excited to onboard Carl Anthony as strategic advisor to the Enigmatic Group. The companies within the portfolio will now have the opportunity to enter new markets within the media industry across the United States armed with a vast source of knowledge and experience.
About the Organization
Enigmatic Group of Companies, based in Ottawa, is a strategic investment and advisory firm that focuses on investments that accelerate revenue growth while fostering innovation. The company is led by industry veterans Sashien Godakandae and Daniyal Zafar.
Sashien Godakandae
Sashien Godakandae
Enigmatic Group of Companies
+1 613-701-2514 ext. 808
