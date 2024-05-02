Rodeo Realty Launches Charitable Division to Strengthen Community Impact

Rodeo Realty Logo Header

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty proudly announces the establishment of its new Charitable Division, dedicated to making a tangible difference in the communities it serves. With a steadfast commitment to philanthropy, Rodeo Realty is poised to enhance its impact through strategic partnerships and meaningful contributions.

At the heart of Rodeo Realty's Charitable Division is a core mission to give back to the community. Through careful selection and review, Rodeo Realty has identified four top-rated charities, each earning a perfect 4/4 stars on Charity Navigator and allocating 90% of funds to charitable causes. These charities, including City of Hope, Children's Hospital, Humane Society, and Woodland Hills Rotary Club, will rotate quarterly, demonstrating Rodeo Realty's continuous dedication to philanthropy.

"We believe in giving back to the community through our philanthropic efforts," stated Darlene Hutton, Head of Charitable Division. "Rodeo Realty receives 100% agent participation, further amplifying our impact and benefiting the community as a whole."

In addition to its commitment to philanthropy, Rodeo Realty places great importance on community engagement and involvement. Every 6 months, Rodeo Realty will present checks to the chosen charities, ensuring that contributions are equally divided among all four organizations. This commitment to transparency and equitable distribution underscores Rodeo Realty's values and dedication to making a meaningful difference.

"We value philanthropy and reward it," added Hutton. "We encourage our clients to participate, as their appreciation and support are integral to our shared mission of giving back."

As Rodeo Realty's Charitable Division embarks on this journey, the company invites its agents, clients, and community members to join in its efforts to create positive change and support those in need. Together, we can make a lasting impact and build stronger, more vibrant communities for generations to come.

For more information about Rodeo Realty's Charitable Division and its initiatives, please visit rodeore.com.