Stacey Paradis and Conrad Reddick Officially Confirmed as ICC Commissioners

Springfield, IL - Yesterday, the Illinois State Senate confirmed the appointments of Stacey Paradis and Conrad Reddick as Commissioners of the Illinois Commerce Commission. Commissioner Reddick was appointed to a five-year term on March 13, 2023, by Governor JB Pritzker; Commissioner Paradis was appointed to a five-year term on April 3, 2023.





"We are very fortunate to have both Stacey Paradis and Conrad Reddick on the Commission. Their talent, expertise, and the unique perspectives they both bring to ICC proceedings have equipped them to ask tough questions and make tough decisions. That is good news for all Illinoisans," said ICC Chairman Doug Scott.





Commissioner Reddick brings 40 years of experience as a corporate and regulatory attorney to the ICC He specializes in utility regulation and litigation and prior to the ICC, ran his own law practice and worked with the City of Chicago as a Special Duty Corporation Counsel. Reddick has successfully advocated on behalf of large and small consumers in diverse ICC proceedings and litigated client positions before the Commission and in appellate courts. He currently serves on the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) Committee on Consumers and Public Interest.





"With the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, Illinois is leading the nation on climate action and utility accountability. Implementing CEJA's forward-looking prescriptions will be challenging for the ICC, but I am fortunate to be part of a remarkable team," said Commissioner Reddick. "I look forward to seeing what the ICC can achieve on behalf of the people of Illinois, and I thank Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Senate for the opportunity."





Before joining the Commission, Paradis devoted 25 years of her career to government relations, public affairs, and non-profit management. She most recently served as the Executive Director of the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA), Deputy Director of the MEEA, and as President of the Illinois Environmental Council Education Fund. Paradis currently serves on NARUC's Committee on Energy Resources and the Environment and was recently named to the NARUC Natural Gas Resource Planning Task Force.





"It is an honor to serve on the Commission as we guide Illinois toward a clean energy future. I want to thank Governor Pritzker and members of the Illinois Senate for the opportunity to serve on the Commission as we navigate CEJA implementation with a focus on equity, affordability, and economic justice for all Illinoisans"" said Commissioner Paradis.





To learn more about Commissioners Paradis and Reddick visit the ICC website here





About the Illinois Commerce Commission





The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.





To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here . If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here . For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.







