ICC Approves Highway-Rail Crossing Upgrades for Iroquois County

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a stipulated agreement to install new automated warning devices and other public safety improvements at the County Road 2700 North (AAR/DOT #288974F) highway-rail grade crossing of near Ashkum.





"The Grade Crossing Protection Fund helps local governments and railroads across Illinois to make important public safety improvements to their existing rail infrastructure," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "Projects like the ones in Iroquois County go a long way toward keeping Illinoisans safe on and alongside train tracks."





The total estimated cost of the signal design and installation is $410,176. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the signal design and construction costs, not to exceed $389,667. Illinois Central Railroad Company will pay the remaining 5 percent of the cost, and all future maintenance costs for the signals and circuitry.





The total estimated cost of improving the west highway grade approach is $68,040, 100 percent of which will be covered by the GCPF. Ashkum Road District will pay all future maintenance costs for the highway approaches.





All work is to be completed within 18 months from the Order date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2286 in Docket No. T24-0043 click here.





