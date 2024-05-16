Illinois EPA Provides Over $3 Million in Funding to the City of Freeport to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, May 16 - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $3,075,750 in funding to the City of Freeport (Stephenson County) to replace lead service lines throughout the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The funding is in the form of principal forgiveness, so the City of Freeport (City) will not have to repay any of the $3,075,750 awarded.





"Lead service line replacement is a priority in the State of Illinois, and we are committed to assisting our community water supplies with accessing vital funding to remove lead service lines from their drinking water infrastructure," said Director Kim. "This funding will help the City of Freeport alleviate potential lead exposure within the community stemming from lead service lines."





The City anticipates using the funding to replace approximately 400 lead services lines in the community. Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time. Lead can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes. Many homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents. For resources on lead in your home, visit: https://epa.illinois.gov/general-information/in-your-home/resources-on-lead.html



