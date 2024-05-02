Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,692 in the last 365 days.

Judge Narum presided over a mock jury trial at the Stutsman County Courthouse

On April 25, 2024, Judge Daniel Narum presided over a mock jury trial at the Stutsman County Courthouse with a group of homeschooled students from the Fargo and Bismarck areas.

Challenge B students (a Classical Conversations homeschool group), participate yearly in a mock trial. The students range in age from 13-14 years old and are considered 8th grade level. They spend 13 weeks learning and preparing, and absorbing the knowledge and understanding of the judicial system. The capstone of the project is a mock trial in a courtroom, with a judge and jury. Students experience the legal system in a tangible way that enhances their rhetorical skills, research abilities, and critical thinking. This year Bismarck Challenge B campus, Cornerstone Campus, went against Fargo, ND in Jamestown, ND at the Stutsman County Courthouse. The Honorable Judge Daniel Narum presided over the trial, and he was able to give the students feedback and a ruling on their case. This is a student favorite and an amazing learning experience for all involved. 

Above, at left, Judge Daniel Narum with students from Bismarck and Fargo, and below with Bismarck students.

You just read:

Judge Narum presided over a mock jury trial at the Stutsman County Courthouse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more