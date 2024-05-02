Judge Narum presided over a mock jury trial at the Stutsman County Courthouse

On April 25, 2024, Judge Daniel Narum presided over a mock jury trial at the Stutsman County Courthouse with a group of homeschooled students from the Fargo and Bismarck areas.

Challenge B students (a Classical Conversations homeschool group), participate yearly in a mock trial. The students range in age from 13-14 years old and are considered 8th grade level. They spend 13 weeks learning and preparing, and absorbing the knowledge and understanding of the judicial system. The capstone of the project is a mock trial in a courtroom, with a judge and jury. Students experience the legal system in a tangible way that enhances their rhetorical skills, research abilities, and critical thinking. This year Bismarck Challenge B campus, Cornerstone Campus, went against Fargo, ND in Jamestown, ND at the Stutsman County Courthouse. The Honorable Judge Daniel Narum presided over the trial, and he was able to give the students feedback and a ruling on their case. This is a student favorite and an amazing learning experience for all involved.

Above, at left, Judge Daniel Narum with students from Bismarck and Fargo, and below with Bismarck students.