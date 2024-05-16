New Opinions: May 16, 2024

Brown v. State

Docket No.: 20230364

Filing Date: 5/16/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: The definition of official detention does not preclude custody while on probation. An unambiguous sentence pronouncement controls over an ambiguous sentence, whether oral or written. When there is an ambiguity between two sentences, the record must be examined to determine the district court's intent.

State v. Rangel

Docket No.: 20230356

Filing Date: 5/16/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Misc. Felony

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: A criminal defendant may withdraw a guilty plea after sentencing

only by demonstrating a manifest injustice.

The defendant has the burden of proving withdrawal is necessary to

correct a manifest injustice.

The district court has discretion in finding whether a manifest

injustice necessitating the withdrawal of a guilty plea exists, and the court's

decision is reviewed for abuse of discretion.

Armitage v. Armitage

Docket No.: 20230368

Filing Date: 5/16/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Child Support

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: A district court's decision on primary residential responsibility is a

finding of fact reviewed under the clearly erroneous standard of review.

Under the clearly erroneous standard, this Court on appeal does not

reweigh the evidence nor reassess the credibility of witnesses, and this

Court will not retry a custody case or substitute its judgment for a district

court's initial primary residential responsibility decision merely because

this Court might have reached a different result.

The district court considers the best interests and welfare of the child

when deciding residential responsibility. That includes considering whether

one parent will better promote the welfare and best interests of the child

than the other; however, the analysis is not parent verses parent, or one

proposed parenting plan against the other proposed parenting plan.

Aune v. State

Docket No.: 20230273

Filing Date: 5/16/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A district court may dismiss an application without notice to the applicant if it does not rely on information outside the application and considers only materials contained in the application or embraced by the pleadings. Postconviction relief proceedings are appropriately treated as a continuation of the criminal prosecution for purposes of N.D.C.C. § 29-15-21, and the applicant is not entitled to a new judge when the postconviction judge was also the trial judge. A demand for a change of judge is not the proper route to remove a judge for bias. Rather, the judge assigned to the case should consider the claim of bias, not another judge.

State v. Castleman

Docket No.: 20230371

Filing Date: 5/16/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Other

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: Under N.D.R.Crim.P. 14 a defendant must show more than naked assertions that prejudice may occur based on the number of offenses being charged and instead must show he suffered substantial prejudice as a result of the joinder.

State v. Anderson

Docket No.: 20230374

Filing Date: 5/16/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Homicide

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A criminal judgment is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(3) and (4).

Solberg v. Hennessy

Docket No.: 20230289

Filing Date: 5/16/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Malpractice

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: Adverse or erroneous rulings do not, by themselves, demonstrate bias. Rather, for recusal to be warranted, a judge must be partial or there must be some external influence that creates an appearance of impropriety. Orders denying motions for relief from judgment and for reconsideration are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(1) and (4). Double costs and attorney's fees are awarded for defending this frivolous appeal.

State v. Eggl

Docket No.: 20230376

Filing Date: 5/16/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Sexual Offense

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A criminal judgment sentencing a defendant to 80 years imprisonment with 20 years suspended and 10 years supervised probation is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4).

Peltier v. State (consolidated w/20230392)

Docket No.: 20230391

Filing Date: 5/16/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court's order on petitions is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.35.1(a)(2).

Peltier v. State (consolidated w/20230391)

Docket No.: 20230392

Filing Date: 5/16/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: A district court's order on petitions is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.35.1(a)(2).

Rivera-Rieffel v. State

Docket No.: 20230402

Filing Date: 5/16/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: An order denying an application for postconviction relief is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

Jung v. State

Docket No.: 20240031

Filing Date: 5/16/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: To succeed on a claim for ineffective assistance of counsel, the applicant must show: (1) counsel's representation fell below an objective standard of reasonableness, and (2) there is a reasonable probability that, but for counsel's unprofessional errors, the result of the proceeding would have been different.

When a defendant pleads guilty on the advice of counsel, the defendant may only attack the voluntary and intelligent character of the guilty plea.