Judges, Court Personnel trained on Mental Health First Aid

Nine training sessions were offered throughout the state over the past nine months with 231 court employees, judges, and work group members participating. The court partnered with FirstLink of Fargo to provider the training. FirstLink is a free, confidential service offering listening and support, referrals to resources/help, and crisis intervention 24 hours a day. FirstLink answers the 211 Information & Referral Helpline, and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for North Dakota.

Mental Health First Aid training teaches participants how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. The training teaches how to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. The day-long program covers common signs and symptoms of mental illness and substance use; how to interact with a person in crisis; and content on trauma, addiction and self-care.

The Workgroup is chaired by Judge Brad Cruff, Southeast Judicial District.

