Request for applications: Domestic Violence High Risk Teams

This Request for Applications (RFA) seeks qualified organizations to establish new domestic violence high risk teams supporting cases of intimate partner violence with a high risk of lethality. This grant is for one year July 1, 2024-June 30, 2025 with potential for renewal.

Download application materials here.

Closing date: June 5, 2024 at 12:00 p.m, (noon) PST

Contact RFA Coordinator Jodine Honeysett for questions: Jodine.Honeysett@commerce.wa.gov

Bidders Conference

All prospective applicants and team members are required to either attend or view the recording of the conference

May 3, 2024 at 10 am PST Via Zoom

Register for bidders conference

This will be recorded and posted on the OCVA Grants and Funding page OCVA Grants and Funding – Washington State Department of Commerce.

