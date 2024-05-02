EU NTC ten year anniversary event, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 30 May 2024, 09:00 (CEST) to 30 May 2024, 16:30 (CEST)

In 2024, the EU Network Training Centre (EU NTC) will mark the 10-year anniversary of its creation as a strategic collaboration between the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA). Over the last decade, the EU NTC has become a cornerstone of high-quality scientific and regulatory training opportunities within the European Medicines Regulatory Network (EMRN). The aim of the EU NTC is to ensure that staff across the Network are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to navigate the regulatory complexities of the life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors.

The ten year milestone is an opportunity to celebrate and share EU NTC successes and key achievements towards a wide audience of partners, networks, and stakeholder groups, both within and outside of the EMRN. The event will bring together experts with diverse experience and inspiring perspectives who will discuss how the EU NTC can contribute towards better patient and animal health outcomes. International partners and organisations will share their insights about how they have leveraged similar learning networks to meet strategic needs for the public good.