Warrior Enterprises LLC blends history with business strategy, team-building on Hilton Head Island
USMC veteran-international best-selling author on leadership launches leadership programs highlighting historic Mitchelville - The Birthplace of Freedom.
Zachary made the session both educational and fun It helped bring us together by giving us a chance to get to know each other better and learn to use each other’s strengths”HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, 29928, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employees at Hilton Head Island Public Service District recently embarked on a journey through history thanks to the innovative collaboration between Zachary Green and Warrior Enterprises LLC. Utilizing historical markers at Mitchelville Freedom Park and a specially designed smartphone app, participants experienced a unique blend of education and entertainment that strengthened teamwork and deepened appreciation for the island's rich heritage.
The brainchild of Zachary Green, a former Marine Corps infantryman turned entrepreneur and leadership coach, the app harnesses modern geo-location technology to guide users through the historic sites of Mitchelville on Hilton Head Island. "Our goal is to take team-building to a whole new level by infusing it with friendly competition and gamified experiences," Green explained.
Participants, led by Green's expertise in leadership development, ventured through the historic Mitchelville Freedom Park, Fort Howell, and Cherry Hill Schoolhouse. Using their mobile phones, they engaged in various team tasks such as photo challenges, world jumbles, multiple-choice questions, and puzzles inspired by the actual historic sites they visited.
Connie Whitehead, from Hilton Head Island Public Service District, praised the experience for its transformative impact on the organization. "We gained not only a wealth of new knowledge but also a deeper respect for the native island culture," Whitehead remarked. "Working with Zachary was a pleasure; his passion for what he does is palpable, and he made the session both educational and fun."
Mitchelville, once a settlement for formerly enslaved people, stands today as a testament to resilience and community. As part of the Reconstruction Era National Historic Park, it offers a glimpse into a pivotal period in American history. Green's sessions, tailored to each group's dynamics, fostered unity and collaboration among participants, bridging the gap between office and field crews.
Whitehead said the sessions with Green unified her organization.
“It helped bring us together by giving us a chance to get to know each other better and learn to use each other’s strengths,” she said. “Our group is a good mix of older and newer employees. The nature of our work doesn’t always allow for a lot of intermingling of field crew and office crew during the workday.
By being teamed up randomly, we were in a position to interact with coworkers we might not typically see much. It was an eye-opening as well as bonding experience,” Whitehead said.
Additionally, each adventure can be customized to include information on the hosting organization. For example, Warrior Enterprises LLC can add questions about each company's core values, corporate initiatives and any other information their leadership would like to include.
About Zachary Green: Zachary Green is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, former firefighter and accomplished entrepreneur with a track record of success in both the corporate and business sectors. His entrepreneurial journey, from launching LumAware out of his car trunk to achieving over $30 million in sales, has been nothing short of remarkable. Green's commitment to excellence has earned him prestigious accolades, including the President of the United States "E" award for exporting and recognition as Exporter of the Year by the Ohio Small Business Administration.
His latest venture, Warrior Enterprises LLC, brings together a team of seasoned military and corporate professionals to provide experiential leadership coaching, consulting, and innovative team-building activities. Green's book, "Warrior Entrepreneur: Lessons From the Battlefield to the Boardroom," is an international bestseller, offering insights gleaned from his diverse experiences.
Additional Information:
Zachary Green's expertise extends beyond entrepreneurship. With a robust background in sales, management, strategy and development, and corporate training, he has served in various capacities within Fortune 500 companies. His leadership acumen has been recognized on both national and international stages, earning him accolades such as Entrepreneur of the Year by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and selection as one of ten delegates to the Global Entrepreneurship Conference by the White House.
Green's commitment to community engagement and knowledge sharing is evident in his keynote speeches and public appearances. Most recently, he delivered the keynote address at the Department of Defense Fire & EMS meeting during FDIC, the nation’s largest firefighter conference, in Indianapolis.
