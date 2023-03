WARRIOR Enterprises Launches WARRIOR Academe Leadership Management System for Veterans and First Responders

WARRIOR Academe - How the Warrior Mindset is Crucial for Entrepreneurs

50%+ of US military veterans went on to own or operate a business after WWII, today it's only 5.6 %. Veterans can continue to serve their country through entrepreneurship and small business ownership” — Zachary Green

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, USA, March 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- WARRIOR Enterprises LLC, a U.S. SBA Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to furthering the growth and success of new and existing businesses, has launched the first session of a four-part online learning curriculum focused on transforming entrepreneurs , small business owners and even corporate executives into successful warriors in business and life. Named after the Athenian educational institution founded by Plato, the Warrior Academe was specifically designed to combine historic and modern warrior principles with the hands-on skills needed to launch successful businesses and grow new ones in challenging markets.“Warriors throughout history have thrived on adversity while realizing monumental goals,” said Zachary L. Green., founder and managing partner of Warrior Enterprises LLC. “We founded the Warrior Academe with the mindset that the mission always takes precedence; warriors persevere no matter the obstacle; and grit, serenity, sacrifice and purpose are integral to solving problems and leveraging business advantages. These are the key learning objectives that are not often taught in standard handbooks or learning institutions.“The truth is that warriors seldom survive arduous journeys by focusing solely on the mission and without embracing the value of teamwork, courage, serenity and balance. These are the principles embedded within successful military units, organizations and business initiatives. Nearly 50 percent of U.S. military veterans went on to own or operate a business after World War II ( https://slate.com/business/2016/10/fewer-veterans-are-becoming-entrepreneurs-a-lot-fewer.html ) Today only 5.6 % of the nation’s small businesses are owned by veterans ( https://www.chamberofcommerce.org/small-business-statistics/ ). It is our mission to greatly increase that percentage by awakening the next wave of business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs to the warrior mindset that formed the foundation of numerous successful field and diplomatic campaigns.”The Warrior Academe was developed by Zachary Green, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, former firefighter and the author of the international best-selling book Warrior Entrepreneur. it was also created with the help of world-class learning specialists, visual arts directors and developers. Each of the four curriculum parts were created to hone the warrior principles taught for centuries by the U.S. military. This includes teambuilding, the creation of business plans and the raising of capital through sound financial, sales and marketing principles that promote healthy and sustainable growth.“The Warrior Academe provides the gamified, visual and innovative learning lessons that will help virtually anyone launch a new business, grow existing ones, increase leadership skills and better understand the keys to overcoming challenges and succeeding in life – all in an online setting that resembles the basic, common-sense lessons found on Sesame Street, rather than the stodgy, tedious forums offered by many business schools,” added Green.The first session in the online series is titled the “Warrior Mindset” and highlights the warrior’s spiritual journey by emphasizing the importance of teamwork, purpose, confidence, tenacity, adaptability, resilience, sacrifice, grit, morality and serenity. This includes modules dedicated to problem-solving, selfcare, overcoming adversity and understanding that “different” is just another synonym for individuality and the strength needed to stand out from the “sea of normal.”In the coming months, this initial Warrior Academe learning experience will be joined by three other educational sessions titled “Warrior Start Up,” Warrior Small Business” and “Warrior Sales & Marketing.”For more information on each of the four Warrior Academe learning modules, please visit www.warrioracademe.com or call 513-235-6383.About Warrior Enterprises LLCZachary L. Green launched WARRIOR Enterprises in 2022 to provide entrepreneurs, small business owners and corporate executives and with the insights needed to grow and thrive in today’s difficult financial environment. This includes leveraging the decades of experience Green acquired through his time spent in the U.S. Marines Corps., as a former firefighter and the owner of a building trades safety company that grew from the trunk ofhis car to a $30 million organization.After publishing the Warrior Entrepreneur in 2021, Green then developed Warrior Enterprises LLC as the perfect outlet for combining his successful business perspectives and the “iron sharpens iron” mentality learned through years of military training. The Warrior Academe is the next chapter in Green’s dream of helping entrepreneurs everywhere reach the next level of their business development with sound business practices, grit, courage, determination & life balance.

