CloudDefense.AI Successfully Showcased their Modern Cloud Security Technology at GISEC Global 2024
We are immensely grateful to all the attendees who visited our booth, engaged with our team, and witnessed firsthand the innovative solutions we offer.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudDefense.AI, a leading provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, has successfully showcased its AI-powered Cloud Security tools in front of the world at GISEC Global 2024, held from April 23rd to April 25th.
— Abhi Arora, CPO of CloudDefense.AI
The event proved to be a significant opportunity for CloudDefense.AI to engage with industry leaders, forge valuable connections, and showcase their innovative products and services in front of other industry peers. Throughout the duration of GISEC Global 2024, the CloudDefense.AI team had the privilege of meeting numerous distinguished personalities, building new partnerships, and attracting widespread media coverage.
In addition to highlighting their latest cybersecurity solutions, CloudDefense.AI also distributed copies of "Why CISOs Fail, 2nd Edition," authored by renowned CISO, Barak Engel. This insightful book offers invaluable perspectives on the challenges faced by Chief Information Security Officers and serves as a valuable resource for navigating the complex cybersecurity world.
CloudDefense.AI also extended its sincere gratitude to everyone who supported their presence at GISEC Global 2024 and looks forward to continued collaboration with attendees and partners in the pursuit of enhanced cybersecurity measures.
As CloudDefense.AI reflects on the success of GISEC Global 2024, the team finds renewed inspiration to persist in its mission of empowering organizations with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. They eagerly anticipate maintaining connections with attendees and exploring future opportunities for collaboration.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here connectwithus@clouddefense.ai
Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
media@clouddefense.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube