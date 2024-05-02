Investor Alert: Polaxgroup is Not Registered

CANADA, May 2 - Released on May 2, 2024

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online entity PolaxGroup.

"Do not engage with investment entities that are not registered," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "Ensure the security of your investments by verifying registration status prior to any engagement."

PolaxGroup claims to offer Saskatchewan residents trading opportunities, including forex, commodities, cryptocurrency, currency pairs and stock trading.

PolaxGroup is not registered to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with PolaxGroup or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

