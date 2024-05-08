Submit Release
Trip Concierge Luxury Cruises Launches in US Expanding Choice and Ease for Luxury Cruise Travelers

Trip Concierge, America's leading luxury travel agency, launches Trip Concierge Luxury Cruises, a new dedicated team for luxury cruise customers in the USA.

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Trip Concierge, one of the world’s leading luxury travel agencies, announces the launch of Trip Concierge Luxury Cruises as a new dedicated team for luxury cruise customers in the United States.

Aside from breadth of choice, upgrades and the lowest prices, Trip Concierge Luxury Cruises will provide additional services for pre- and post, land tours, specialized onboard services, and a dedicated travel expert for each guest, for a personal one-on-one experience above and beyond the cruise line.

Leanna Houle, VP Sales America said, "We want our guests to step into a realm of unparalleled elegance and refinement as we unveil our latest venture in luxury cruising. We pledge to craft experiences that epitomize opulence and tranquility, where every instant at sea is a symphony of lavish experiences and timeless sophistication."

Whether its cruises on Regent Seven Seas, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Seabourn, Silversea, Viking or personal yacht charters in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, Trip Concierge Luxury Cruise guests will also have access to value-added benefits including up to $1,000 to spend at sea via on-board credits depending on the total amount spent.

Our dedicated travel experts will handle all aspects of your luxury cruise, whether its business class flights and private transportation to a departure port, reserving luxury accommodations before or after the cruise, or organizing in-trip experiences at designated port locations with some of the world’s most renown luxury tour operators like Abercrombie & Kent, Tauck and Kensington Tours.

About Trip Concierge
Trip Concierge is one of the world's leading luxury travel agencies, creating unique tailor made travel experiences. With offices in Miami, New York, London and Dubai we have unparalleled access to the most renowned and unique properties, with a variety of exclusive benefits at over 2,000 of the finest luxury hotels around the world. Visit us at www.tripconcierge.co for more details.

