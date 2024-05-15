Trip Concierge Introduces Exclusive European Adventure: The Legendary South of France with Extraordinary Journeys
Combining the best of luxuries in the air, on land and at seaMIAMI, FL, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trip Concierge, one of the world’s leading luxury travel agencies, is thrilled to announce the launch of Extraordinary Journeys, combining the best of luxuries in the air, on land and at sea. These exceptional two-week journeys invite travelers to discover the rich cultural tapestry and thrilling traditions of the world’s finest and most elite destinations.
Extraordinary Journey’s allow guests to experience the epitome of luxury with handpicked accommodations that reflect the rich history and opulence of the destination. Combined with VIP private tours and specially selected culinary delights at Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury chauffeured transportation and a combination of first class and private flights, this is where memories are made and dreams are realized.
Announcing our first Extraordinary Journey: The Legendary South of France
From Cannes to Antibes, Monaco and Cap-Ferrat, this extraordinary journey will take guests to the legendary resorts and destinations of the Cote d’Azur.
Key Highlights of the journey include:
Depart from any major US gateway city on a first-class flight with Air France’s La Premiere.
Paris: A two-night stay at the famed Ritz Paris, as guests enjoy Michelin starred cuisine in one of the world’s most romantic cities.
Monte-Carlo, Monaco: Flying onwards to Nice, with a helicopter transfer to Monte-Carlo, with two nights at the legendary Hotel de Paris overlooking the world-famous Port Hercule where Grace Kelly met her Prince, to become the Princess of Monaco.
Culinary Experiences: Culinary experiences include a dinner at Le Louis XV, the world-renowned three-Michelin star restaurant headed by Alain Ducasse. And a gourmet lunch soaking up the views at the Maybourne Riviera. And a surprise Michelin-star dinner on a private yacht.
Private Yacht to Antibes, Saint Tropez and Cap Ferrat : Departing Monaco on a private yacht, guests will be heading down the Mediterranean coast on a two-day cruise, stopping at Cap d’Ail, Antibes and famed Saint Tropez. Followed by a two-night stopover at the Four Seasons Grand Hotel du Cap-Ferrat.
Cannes: Beach lovers and gourmets will be thrilled to wind down their legendary trip with a three-night stay at the Carlton Cannes with breathtaking sea views, whilst enjoying the sounds, tastes and vibes of the world-famous Boulevard de la Croisette and its legendary beach clubs.
Luxury Accommodations: Experience the legendary hospitality and pinnacle of French gastronomy that reflect the storied past and luxurious essence of this picturesque country. From the storied and glamorous Ritz Paris to the quiet and captivating Mediterranean views of the Grand Hotel du Cap Ferrat, one of the most beautiful hotels in the world. In Monaco, guests will enjoy two nights at the Hotel de Paris with stunning views of Port Hercule, before embarking on their own private chartered yacht. The journey will wind down with three nights at the newly renovated Carlton Cannes, home to the biggest stars in film and entertainment and some of the best beach clubs in the world.
This Extraordinary Journey starts from $39,000 per person, depending on selected options.
About Trip Concierge
Trip Concierge is one of the world's leading luxury travel agencies, creating unique tailor made travel experiences. With offices in Miami, New York, London and Dubai we have unparalleled access to the most renowned and unique properties, with a variety of exclusive benefits at over 2,000 of the finest luxury hotels around the world. Visit us at www.tripconcierge.co for more details.
