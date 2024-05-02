Soapy Celebrates the World Hand Hygiene Day with the Launch of more Innovation

Users hands in SoapyPro SoapyPro Mobile - Nursing Station

New app enhances hand hygiene practices in healthcare, marking a significant step in patient safety and disease prevention.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of World Hand Hygiene Day, Soapy, a leader in hand hygiene compliance technologies, is proud to continue the launch of the SIO APP, an interactive system designed to improve handwashing practices among healthcare professionals. This innovation supports Soapy's ongoing commitment to promoting superior hygiene standards globally.

Soapy, the trailblazer in hand hygiene compliance technology, is proud to celebrate World Hand Hygiene Day by unveiling its latest innovation, the SIO APP. This tool is specifically crafted to boost handwashing compliance and quality among healthcare providers, a critical step in safeguarding patient health and preventing the spread of infections.

Healthcare facilities using Soapy's technologies have reported significant improvements in handwashing practices among their staff. The introduction of the SIO APP is expected to further enhance these outcomes by providing real-time feedback and interactive guidance, ensuring that hand hygiene quality meets the highest standards.

Max Simonovsky, Founder and CEO of Soapy, stated, "Each product we launch represents a pivotal moment in our mission to revolutionize hand hygiene. We've already seen tremendous improvements in hand hygiene compliance with our existing solutions, and the SIO APP will elevate this to a new level. On World Hand Hygiene Day, we recommit ourselves to our vision of a world where proper hand hygiene is a cornerstone of public health."

About Soapy:

Soapy provides innovative hand hygiene solutions that blend technology with practical application, primarily serving the healthcare sector. The company's technologies are designed to ensure that handwashing protocols are not only adhered to but optimized, thereby reducing the spread of infectious diseases and enhancing patient safety.

