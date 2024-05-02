TAO Digital appoints Bala Mahadevan as President of Business Development

TAO Digital Solutions announces the appointment of Bala Mahadevan as President of Business Development

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAO Digital Solutions Inc. (TAO), today announced Bala Mahadevan as the President, Business Development. Bala joins TAO’s senior leadership team with over forty years of diverse global experience across the IT services industry, having held pivotal roles in Fortune 500 companies across the US, Europe, AsiaPac, and India. In his role, Bala will be responsible for leading TAO’s European expansion.

“Over the past two years, we have strengthened the company's foundation by attracting experienced executives to join our mission of Transformation, Automation, and Optimization,” said Rajkumar Velagapudi, CEO of TAO Digital Solutions. “In Bala, we have found a world-class technology executive to help us build from that position of leadership and strength, and to continue on that journey across key markets in Europe, North America, and Asia”.

Bala brings a visionary approach to leadership, complemented by his passion for innovation and a human-centric philosophy, enhancing TAO’s growth and strategic direction in key verticals and markets.

"I am thrilled to join TAO and contribute to its journey towards innovation and excellence.” said Bala. “This opportunity allows me to blend my extensive experience with my passion for transformative leadership, aiming to drive meaningful change and foster a culture of growth and resilience within the organization."

Bala’s appointment reinforces TAO’s commitment to delivering excellence in serving its global clientele. With Bala’s leadership, TAO is poised to take on new challenges and expand its footprint in the global IT services market.