TAO Digital Solution announces the launch of 'Tree of Health' Healthcare Solution

Elevating patient care with a seamless digital-first approach for efficient healthcare access & management by merging Telemedicine and EHRs.

Tree of Health enhances care with EHR and telemedicine integration, offering a personalized, efficient experience for better health outcomes.” — Dr. Shrimathi Killi, Senior Product Manager

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAO Digital Solutions Inc. (TAO) announces the launch of its 'Tree of Health' solution, a platform designed to transform healthcare delivery through an integrated, digital-first approach. Uniquely merging telemedicine capabilities with advanced Electronic Health Records (EHRs), the 'Tree of Health' offers a cohesive system for efficient healthcare access and management, enabling a true Continuum of Care for patients and providers alike.

Recent statistics have shown a growing patient dissatisfaction with current healthcare platforms, highlighting a significant gap in the continuity and personalization of care. With nearly 60% of patients expressing frustration over the disjointed communication and lack of access to their health data, the need for a comprehensive solution has never been clearer. The 'Tree of Health' directly addresses these challenges by providing a unified platform that not only ensures seamless healthcare access but also fosters an ongoing, integrated care journey for every patient.

"The launch of the Tree of Health platform signifies a shift towards more efficient healthcare," said Ramana Mylavarapu, CTO of TAO Digital Solutions. "Our solution is engineered to transform healthcare through improved patient engagement and operational efficiency and ensure a seamless patient experience. We're committed to supporting our healthcare providers adapt this transition, enhancing their teams' proficiency with digital health solutions for modern healthcare demands and drive forward their digital transformation."

The 'Tree of Health' boasts a wide range of features designed to enhance patient care and streamline healthcare management. These include real-time video consultations, a comprehensive EHR system, automated follow-up management, and cutting-edge analytics that empower providers to make informed decisions. Additionally, the platform places a strong emphasis on data security and regulatory compliance, ensuring that patient information is managed with the highest standards of privacy and confidentiality.

"This platform is a game-changer in how we envision and deliver healthcare. By enabling the Continuum of Care, the 'Tree of Health' ensures that every patient's journey is supported by a comprehensive, accessible, and integrated healthcare experience. It's about time we address the pressing needs of patient dissatisfaction head-on, and 'Tree of Health' does exactly that, promising a future where healthcare is not just a service, but a seamless, patient-centered journey." said Dr. Shrimathi Killi, Senior Product Manager at TAO and a vocal supporter of digital health innovations.

In response to the critical need for improved healthcare systems, TAO Digital Solutions Inc. is rolling out a robust support and training program for healthcare providers, enabling a smooth integration of the 'Tree of Health' into existing workflows. This initiative reflects TAO's commitment to continuous innovation and collaboration with healthcare professionals to refine and expand the platform's capabilities. For more information about the 'Tree of Health' and its potential to revolutionize your healthcare delivery, please visit TAO Digital Solutions Inc. website.