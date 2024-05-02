KPInterface Launches Comprehensive Cybersecurity Services Division
With the launch of our Managed Cybersecurity Services Division, we are equipped to offer in-depth vulnerability and risk assessments, expert remediation solutions, and seamless compliance support.”LIMERICK, PA, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KPInterface (KPI), a leader in IT solutions and support, is proud to announce the launch of its new Managed Cybersecurity Services Division, a significant expansion of its offerings designed to protect businesses in the digital age.
In today's rapidly evolving cyber landscape, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been more critical. KPI's new division is dedicated to providing comprehensive cybersecurity services, ensuring clients' digital assets are secure and their operations are uninterrupted.
Key Offerings of the Cybersecurity Services Division:
Managed Cybersecurity as a Service: Proactive and continuous monitoring and management of cybersecurity threats.
Vulnerability Assessment: Identifying and quantifying security vulnerabilities in a system.
Risk Assessment: Comprehensive evaluation of potential risks that could impact IT systems and data.
Penetration Testing: Simulated cyber attacks to test the strength of security defenses.
Compliance: Assistance with meeting industry standards and regulations.
Security Policy and Procedures: Development and implementation of effective security policies and procedures.
vCISO Services: Virtual Chief Information Security Officer services to provide executive-level guidance and strategy.
General Cybersecurity: A broad range of cybersecurity solutions tailored to meet specific business needs.
"Protecting our clients' digital assets is paramount. With the launch of our Managed Cybersecurity Services Division, we are equipped to offer in-depth vulnerability and risk assessments, expert remediation solutions, and seamless compliance support," said Brian Pickell, Co-Founder and CEO at KPI. "Our clients can have peace of mind knowing that their security is being managed by experts."
The new division is a testament to KPI's commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and cybersecurity trends. By offering a comprehensive suite of services, KPI ensures that businesses of all sizes can defend themselves against the ever-increasing threat of cyber attacks.
For more information about KPInterface's new Cybersecurity Services Division and to learn how these services can protect your business, please visit KPI's Cybersecurity Landing Page <https://kpinterface.com/kpi-cyber-security/#managed-cybersecurity>.
About KPInterface
KPInterface (KPI) is a trusted provider of IT solutions and support based in Limerick, PA. With a focus on empowering business success through technology, KPI offers a range of services from managed IT to advanced cybersecurity solutions. Committed to excellence and innovation, KPI provides businesses with the tools and support they need to thrive in the digital world.
