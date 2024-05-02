DynamicWeb to Feature in Expert Panel Discussion at B2B Online Chicago 2024
DynamicWeb joins industry leaders to discuss B2B eCommerce and ERP integration solutions.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DynamicWeb, a premier all-in-one eCommerce platform provider, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming B2B Online Chicago 2024, set to take place from May 6-8, 2024, at the Chicago Marriott Downtown. As a critical player in the B2B eCommerce space, DynamicWeb will engage in a pivotal panel discussion alongside notable companies such as Boeing, MillerKnoll, and Sonepar USA.
The panel, "Leveraging Punchout Catalogs: Enhancing B2B eCommerce and ERP Integration for Key Accounts," is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7th, from 2:50 PM to 3:30 PM. This session will focus on the synergy between B2B eCommerce and ERP systems through the strategic utilization of punchout catalogs. The discussion will investigate the advantages of punchout catalogs for larger customer accounts, explore technical integration nuances, and unveil implementation best practices.
B2B Online is the gathering place for leading manufacturers and distributors to network, collaborate, and discover the latest strategies for optimizing online customer experiences. Designed to build businesses and their profits, B2B Online cuts out the fluff, offering insights directly from businesses actively transforming their digital marketing strategies.
B2B Online Chicago 2024 attendees can find DynamicWeb at Booth #309, where the team will be available to showcase and provide insights about their exceptional variety of eCommerce products and solutions. Registration is still available, and DynamicWeb invites all who are interested to attend the anticipated panel discussion to help elevate their B2B eCommerce strategies.
About DynamicWeb:
DynamicWeb is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Marketing tools. Their unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate, and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.
DynamicWeb has more than 300 partners in offices around the globe, supporting over 4,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, retail, horticulture, wine & spirits, and niche B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, their customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue, and grow their brands.
Alana Ashurst
DynamicWeb
+1 704-905-3716
ash@dynamicwebusa.com