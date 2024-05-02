Sally Bryant Receives the John T. Shamblin Jr. Top Hand Award from CASE District IV
This award encapsulates my lifelong dedication to serving and enhancing our clients' ability to advance their philanthropic missions. I am truly humbled to be acknowledged in this way.”IRVING, TX, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sally Bryant, CEO of Bryant Group, an executive search and leadership consulting firm, has been honored with the prestigious John T. Shamblin Jr. Top Hand Award during this year's Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) District IV conference. This award is presented to individuals who, while not in the educational advancement profession, have provided extraordinary service to the field and to District IV, which includes all of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas. The award has only been presented seven times in 34 years, since John T. Shamblin Jr. first received it in 1991. CASE is the largest global organization dedicated to advancement professionals in higher education.
With a career beginning in the College of Engineering and Architecture at her alma mater, Washington State University, and progressing through leadership roles at institutions such as Providence Health and the University of Puget Sound, Bryant has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled dedication to the advancement of education and nonprofit sectors.
Her tenure at Marymount College in Palos Verdes, California, is particularly notable, where she established essential departments and increased annual fundraising totals fifteen-fold. In 2001, she founded DeChenne Company/Philanthropy Consulting, which served prestigious clients including the University of Southern California and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before taking the helm at Bryant Group.
Sally's work extends beyond professional achievements, as she has served in volunteer leadership roles for over 30 years in higher education, healthcare, and other nonprofit organizations. She has contributed her expertise to the Robert H. Williams Diabetes Research Council at the University of Washington, the Board of Trustees at the Washington State University Foundation, and served as a volunteer speaker and mentor throughout the US and Canada in support of the philanthropy professions.
Upon receiving the award, Bryant expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and highlighted her continued commitment to fostering leadership and philanthropic excellence. "This award encapsulates my lifelong dedication to serving and enhancing our clients' ability to advance their philanthropic missions. I am truly humbled to be acknowledged in this way," said Bryant.
The award presentation was made more memorable by long-time friend and colleague, Kevin Fralicks, Associate Vice President for Development at Sam Houston State University, who praised Sally’s enduring impact on the sector. The ceremony also recognized four other notable award recipients, reflecting the diverse and significant achievements within CASE District IV.
About Bryant Group
Bryant Group, an executive search and leadership consulting firm, specializes in the healthcare, higher education and nonprofit sectors. Founded in 2002 by Chris Bryant, the firm has significantly impacted over 10,000 leaders and 275 of the world’s most impactful organizations. Today, led by CEO Sally Bryant, the firm is dedicated to advancing great leadership through recruitment and coaching. With a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, Bryant Group has a robust track record of diverse placements and recently debuted on the Inc. 5000 list as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies.
