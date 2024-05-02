Wound Healing Society YouTube Channel Launch Announced
The Wound Healing Society (WHS) is excited to announce the launch of their newly updated YouTube channel.BEVERLY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wound Healing Society (WHS) is excited to announce the launch of their newly updated YouTube channel. This channel provides a way to easily access the society’s content and provides a valuable tool to communicate to scientists, clinicians and anyone with an interest in wound care. The society has put a lot of effort into advanced wound care education which is now available to all. A feature of the educational content is the Chronicles of Wound Scene Investigation Series as well as many other webinars on various advanced wound care topics including recently updated WHS guidelines for the treatment of chronic wounds1,2. Other features of the YouTube channel are the WHS Awardee Highlight and the Fireside Chat series. The Awardee Highlights are interviews with Wound Healing Society award winners throughout the year that focus on their research. The Fireside Chat series features a discussion with authors recently published in Wound Repair and Regeneration, The International Journal of Tissue Repair and Regeneration. They are able to talk about their current publication in a relaxed setting in an open format. Both series highlight the valuable and exciting research performed in the field. The WHS YouTube channel can be found at the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoVLaO4eaEV4CIJNyl5lt5A
Founded in 1989, the Wound Healing Society (WHS) is the premier scientific organization focused on wound healing. A nonprofit organization composed of clinical and basic scientists and wound care specialists, the mission of the WHS is to improve wound healing outcomes through science, professional education, and communication. The WHS provides a forum for interaction among scientists, clinicians, and other wound care practitioners, industrial representatives, and government agencies. The WHS is open to individuals who are interested in the field of wound healing and presently comprises more than 2000 members in the United States and other countries.
