Infinity Rehab Partners with Wilber Care Center
EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab, a therapy and rehab services company, is pleased to partner with and provide skilled nursing therapy services for Wilber Care Center as of March 2024.
Wilber Care Center has been serving the community since 1967. The center offers 58 beds serving skilled nursing residents and 34 apartments serving assisted living residents. They have been recognized by U.S. News and World Report for their consistent top-performing rankings. The vibrant community engages their residents in many ways, including floral design classes, spa days, gardening, and cooking classes. They are proud of their Czech heritage and regularly participate in cultural events with the Czech community.
With the addition of this new contract, Infinity Rehab expands their existing therapy services in the state of Nebraska. This is also their first contract in Wilber. Infinity Rehab offers flexible therapy program options for SNF operators and assisted living communities. They are proud of their evidence-based therapy knowledge, expertise, and outstanding clinical outcomes.
“We’re proud to extend Infinity Rehab’s therapy services with Wilber Care Center,” said Mark Wilhelm, Vice President of Sales. “Our mission aligns with their community, and I look forward to seeing our therapy team serve the Wilber community.”
Nicole Lane, Administrator for Wilber Care Center, is equally excited about this new venture.
“We’re thrilled to offer therapy services from Infinity Rehab in our center,” noted Lane. “I am confident the therapists will continue our mission of Caring is Our Calling by offering quality care with compassion and kindness.”
Infinity Rehab is proud to partner with Wilber Care Center as Infinity Rehab therapists continually strive to live by their core mission of setting the standard in rehabilitation for successful aging by delivering the best of science with the art of caring. Learn more about Infinity Rehab on their Facebook page. Learn more about Wilber Care Center on their Facebook page as well.
About Infinity Rehab
Founded in 1999 and based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients and residents call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, hospitals, ACOs, and assisted living and independent living communities across 18 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
For more information, please visit InfinityRehab.com.
Infinity Rehab
8100 SW Nyberg Rd, Suite 200
Tualatin, OR 97062
Margaret Hodson
