Professional Snowboarder and Olympic Gold Medalist Red Gerard Joins Dakine Athlete Team

Gerard will be decked out head-to-toe in Dakine essentials moving forward

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dakine, a trusted apparel and accessory company in the snow-sports industry for over two decades, welcomes Red Gerard to the Professional Athlete Team. Red Gerard is known for his smooth style even on the most technical of tricks, whether he is representing the United States on the Olympic slopestyle course, where he won a gold medal in the PyeongChang Winter Games in 2018 at age 17, or in the backcountry detonating pillow lines.

“He’s the real deal. Red threads the needle between exuding contagious joy when he rides while also displaying a competitive edge that turns on with just a flip of a switch,” says Dakine Vice President of Global Marketing Nick Meistrell. “We’re thrilled for him to join the Dakine ohana and usher the brand into an exciting new zone. Even without Red’s medals and championships, his video segments and ability in the backcountry make him one of the best to ever do it.”

Gerard added to his hardware collection this past season by earning an X Games gold medal in slopestyle to complement his Olympic Championship and numerous World cup and Dew Tour wins. This summer Gerard will log time on the golf course or in the lineup at a handful of southern California surf spots.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio before moving to Silverton, Colorado, Gerard has seven siblings. His family prioritized time in the mountains and challenging comfort zones. The entire Gerard clan is often found at competitions ringing cowbells in full support of the snowboard champion.

“Put all the accomplishments and accolades aside,” says Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sports and Active at Marquee Brands, Dakine’s parent company, Peter Maule, “Red’s incredibly well respected throughout the industry for his integrity, passion, and work ethic. Having him part of our team and helping continue our product development is going to be amazing.”

From a launch standpoint, Gerard is rocking Dakine’s Poacher R.A.S. Vest. This go-to piece has been an essential part of the pro rider’s kit as he has been scouring backcountry terrain that requires avalanche safety gear. Trusted and worn by every athlete during Natural Selection, a booming annual snowboarding competition that attracts the best riders in the world, the Poacher R.A.S Vest has been one of the first things Gerard packs when headed on a snowboard trip.

Additionally, Dakine travel gear has already earned Gerard’s stamp of approval in the early days of this burgeoning partnership. As he travels around the globe to cities and mountain towns searching for surf breaks and golf courses, and running through airports, Gerard has been sporting Dakine's top-of-the-line Low Roller Snowboard Bag and Boot Pack DLX 75.

“Getting to know the team behind such quality products and being a part of the process to see what works and what doesn’t have always been interesting to me," says Red Gerard. “That gets me really excited.”

Gerard is not joining just any team. Dakine boasts a stacked roster of riders ranging from snowboard legend Jamie Anderson and TGR wunderkind Kai Jones to one of the world’s top ranked surfers Jack Robinson and mountain bike icon Graham Agassiz. Gerard brings a fresh flare to the rider team as the youngest male U.S. Olympian to capture gold in 90 years.

“I grew up watching so much surfing, snowboarding, skateboarding, biking, and anything action sport related so to be a part of a company that has their hands in all of it is just like a dream,” says Gerard. “I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone.”

Founded in Hawaii in 1979, Dakine creates trusted packs and bags, accessories, apparel, and outerwear for people who love to surf, snowboard, mountain bike, ski, windsurf, kiteboard and travel. From the mountains to the sea and the lifestyle in between, Dakine builds trusted products for life’s adventures. For more information, please visit https://www.dakine.com.