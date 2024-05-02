Youth centre for displaced Ukrainians opens in Zaporizhzhya with EU and UNDP support

A youth centre for displaced young men and women has opened in Zaporizhzhya, southeastern Ukraine, with the assistance of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, and financial support from the European Union.

It is planned that teams of young leaders will be created at the centre, which — in partnership with local authorities — will coordinate the engagement of young people in recovery processes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In parallel, the centre will engage young people in volunteer initiatives in the city and introduce thematic events to improve community security and social cohesion, including educational training and seminars.

Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, said that Ukrainian youth — especially those living in front-line communities — should not lose opportunities for development due to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. “The Centre in Zaporizhzhya illustrates how, with resources and strong support, young people can play a more significant role in the recovery process and avoid being marginalised,” Schleuning said.

The centre was created by the People.UA NGO, which received a grant from UNDP of more than US$ 30,000, provided as part of the EU-funded ‘EU4Recovery — Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ (EU4Recovery) project.

Find out more

Press release