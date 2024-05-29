Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,756 in the last 365 days.

InfoBridge video series on disinformation and cybersecurity explains how to protect your personal data online

In its latest YouTube video, released today, the EU-funded InfoBridge (Iнфомiст) project explains how to protect your personal data on the Internet and how to avoid becoming a victim of cyber fraud. For Ukrainian residents of territories temporarily occupied by Russia, there is another important aspect of cyber security, helping you to protect your data from enemy military or intelligence services. 

In this new episode, experts give specific advice on online hygiene: how to use two-factor authentication and other services, why you should be careful when sharing personal data, and how parents can protect their children online.

This project, launched by the EU-funded EU NEIGHBOURS EAST programme and 24 TV Ukraine, aims to help the most vulnerable individuals become more resilient to Russian disinformation, and to maintain a connection with the Ukrainian information space. From February to June, the project is releasing five episodes on the most relevant platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

The first episode, released in February, focused on different VPN services, the second episode, released in March, explained how to use Telegram safely, and the third one, released in April, was dedicated to fact-checking.

Find out more

Fourth episode: how to protect your data on the Internet 

Third episode: how and why facts should be checked?

Second episode: how to use Telegram safely

First episode: use of VPNs

You just read:

InfoBridge video series on disinformation and cybersecurity explains how to protect your personal data online

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more