InfoBridge video series on disinformation and cybersecurity explains how to protect your personal data online

In its latest YouTube video, released today, the EU-funded InfoBridge (Iнфомiст) project explains how to protect your personal data on the Internet and how to avoid becoming a victim of cyber fraud. For Ukrainian residents of territories temporarily occupied by Russia, there is another important aspect of cyber security, helping you to protect your data from enemy military or intelligence services.

In this new episode, experts give specific advice on online hygiene: how to use two-factor authentication and other services, why you should be careful when sharing personal data, and how parents can protect their children online.

This project, launched by the EU-funded EU NEIGHBOURS EAST programme and 24 TV Ukraine, aims to help the most vulnerable individuals become more resilient to Russian disinformation, and to maintain a connection with the Ukrainian information space. From February to June, the project is releasing five episodes on the most relevant platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

The first episode, released in February, focused on different VPN services, the second episode, released in March, explained how to use Telegram safely, and the third one, released in April, was dedicated to fact-checking.

