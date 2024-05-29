Submit Release
EU4Environment: regional seminar on quantitative water management

The EU-funded EU4Environment Water and Data Programme invites national bodies, local, regional  and donor organisations, involved in water allocation to take part in an online regional workshop on quantitative water management in the Eastern partner countries. The workshop will take place on the 8 July 13:00-15:30 (CET).

In view of the elaboration and implementation of River Basin Management Plans (RMBPs) in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, this online workshop aims to illustrate how quantitative water management can be included as relevant measures of the programmes of measures (PoM), and to enable peer-to-peer exchanges between Eastern partner countries.

Quantitative water management ensures that water resources are fairly allocated, and secures sustainable water supplies for the community, agriculture, industry, and the environment for future generations. 

The workshop will be translated in the five languages of the Eastern partner countries. Participation assured within the limit of 300 participants.

