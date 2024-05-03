Genome and Chilli Partners join forces to revolutionize iGaming affiliate payouts
Genome and Chilli Partners redefine iGaming affiliate finance. Streamlining globally, setting new standards for efficiency and innovation.
By combining our financial expertise with Chilli Partners' influential position in the iGaming affiliate space, we aim to set new standards for efficiency and innovation in affiliate payouts.”VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading the charge in the convergence of financial technology and iGaming, Genome, a cutting-edge electronic money institution, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Chilli Partners, a prominent iGaming affiliate program specializing in casino games.
— Daumantas Barauskas, CEO at Genome
The collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the iGaming industry, bringing together Genome's expertise in online financial services and Chilli Partners' prowess in affiliate marketing. The partnership is set to redefine the landscape of affiliate payouts, offering an array of benefits to both affiliates and the iGaming community at large.
"We are excited to embark on this journey with Chilli Partners. By combining our financial expertise with their influential position in the iGaming affiliate space, we aim to set new standards for efficiency and innovation in affiliate payouts," - noted Genome’s CEO Daumantas Barauskas.
For one, the partnership offers efficient payouts. Affiliates can now enjoy expedited and secure payouts through Genome's state-of-the-art financial infrastructure, enhancing their overall experience and satisfaction.
It also provides global reach for Chilli Partners, as it can extend its reach to affiliates worldwide with Genome's international payment capabilities. This allows Chilli Partners to foster a more diverse and expansive network.
The partnership streamlines financial workflows, ensuring seamless transactions and reducing administrative overhead for Chilli Partners, allowing them to focus on delivering top-notch affiliate services.
Genome is all about innovation in payments and online financial services. This approach brings new possibilities for payment options, providing flexibility and convenience for affiliates participating in the Chilli Partners program.
Lastly, the collaboration prioritizes compliance and risk management, assuring affiliates of secure and compliant transactions in accordance with industry regulations.
"This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing the best possible experience for our affiliates. Genome's advanced financial services will play a crucial role in elevating our affiliate program to new heights", - added Clayton Zammit Cesare, Head of Affiliates at Chilli Partners.
As the iGaming industry continues to evolve, Genome and Chilli Partners stand united in their dedication to driving positive change, innovation, and reliability. The partnership is poised to create a ripple effect, positively impacting the entire iGaming ecosystem.
About Genome
Genome is a leading EMI that provides innovative financial services, including batch payouts, SWIFT, and SEPA transfers. With a focus on efficiency and compliance, Genome empowers businesses across various industries, including iGaming, to streamline financial operations and enhance user experiences.
About Chilli Partners
Chilli Partners is a prominent iGaming affiliate program specializing in casino games. With a commitment to excellence, Chilli Partners connects affiliates with top-tier iGaming brands, offering a lucrative partnership that includes competitive commission structures and tailored support.
Oksana Arbačiauskaitė
UAB Maneuver LT (Genome)
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram