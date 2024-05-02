Nominate a Young Environmentalist for DNREC Awards

DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin congratulates recent Youth Environmentalist elementary honoree Ty Le Marchand with Governor John Carney and Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. /DNREC photo.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is calling for nominations for its 2024 Young Environmentalist of the Year Awards. The awards program recognizes Delaware students who have shown a commitment to environmental advocacy and conservation efforts.

“DNREC’s Young Environmentalist awards provide an opportunity to spotlight student leaders who are working to protect, restore and enhance Delaware’s natural resources and environment,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “These young people are claiming a place at the table to help ensure the future of Delaware – and our Earth. We welcome them and support the work they are doing every day.”

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, June 28, 2024. A winner will be chosen from each of the following categories: elementary grades 1 to 4, middle school grades 5 to 8, and high school grades 9 to 12. Each category winner will receive a certificate, gift card and prize pack in recognition of his or her contribution to the community.

Now in its 31st year, the Young Environmentalists program recognizes Delaware students who have initiated an innovative project, increased public awareness and/or demonstrated environmental ethics and stewardship. Nominations must be based on actions or projects which have taken place between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.

An awards ceremony is scheduled for Governor’s Day, Thursday, July 25, at the Delaware State Fair. Details will be announced in the summer.

Teachers, peers, club leaders and family members are encouraged to nominate standout students. More information, including the nomination form, is available on the DNREC website at de.gov/youngenvironmentalists.

