Author Gives Voice to Her Journey to Healing After Wartime in the New Audiobook "From Mud to Lotus"
From war-torn Palestine and Israel to the U.S., Dr. Pratibha Eastwood shares her story of of healing after wartime.
From Mud into Lotus is a real page-turner that takes the reader on a roller coaster ride of such epic proportions that one almost forgets it's not fiction." Amidst recent headlines of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, one woman relives her own childhood as a refugee in Israel and her long path to healing from the trauma of growing up amidst the chaos of the British mandate and the ghosts of the Holocaust haunting her family.
— Sunny Massad, author of Untherapy
Dr. Pratibha Eastwood was born in Palestine to a Yekke (German Jewish) family shortly after her parents had escaped from Nazi occupied Germany. In her audiobook memoir, From Mud to Lotus, Eastwood recalls in haunting detail what it was like being born in the shadows of war. Some of her earliest memories being Arab and Jewish fighting in the streets and raid drills at the boarding school she had been sent to for her own safety. Later, she describes immigrating to the U.S. where she is both shocked and enticed by life in the rebellious ‘60s in California. And finally, her spiritual awakening in India and the settling down in Hawaii where she learns the true meaning of forgiveness and healing from generational trauma.
Beautifully narrated by Dr. Eastwood herself with accompaniment from Slim Chandra-Shaker, Matt Haynes and Eliran Hirsch, From Mud to Lotus is a poignant and inspiring story that is a testament to the human spirit's ability to rise from the ashes and bloom anew, even in the most challenging of circumstances.
Listeners are invited to join this incredible odyssey and discover the power of the human soul to transcend adversity and emerge as a radiant lotus from the murky mud.
From Mud to Lotus: I Meant to Behave, but There Were Too Many Other Options (ISBN: 979-8218406011, $16.99) was released by Sanity Press on April 9, 2024, and is now available wherever audiobooks are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
A native of Israel, Dr. Pratibha Eastwood has traveled extensively and lived in India, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and England before moving to Hawaii in 1983. Dr. Eastwood is a licensed clinical psychologist. She is a graduate of U.C. Berkeley and taught in the California State at Sacramento’s counseling department while providing various workshops to the community, including trauma healing, holistic health, and meditation. A Jungian and Sandplay therapist, Eastwood currently runs a successful private practice. She is the author of two books, From Mud to Lotus and Nine Windows to Wholeness and a play called Aging Is Not For Sissies.
