Calvert Task Group Presents the Audiobook Edition of Popular Title, 'Don't Give Up the Ship'

LAFAYETTE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the recent election, the American people have recognized the great challenges this generation faces, by giving President Trump an overwhelming mandate to change the course of the nation. We must fully engage in the next 4 years to enact laws and take actions to save our nation and our military. DON'T GIVE UP THE SHIP , written to encourage said change, is now available as an audiobook at Audible.com In this urgent call for change, the Calvert Task Group 's thought-provoking book warns that progressive politics have eroded core Navy values and its readiness to defend the nation. With dire threats and conflicts multiplying around the world, the authors warn of the immediate requirement to refocus the military on its core values of merit, courage, honor, and commitment.17 military officers applied their insights shaped by combat, command, and senior leadership experience to illuminate the divisive threat of woke politics in DON'T GIVE UP THE SHIP. The authors bring an urgent perspective to the impact of politicizing America's military which includes endangering security, eroding readiness, and risking wartime defeat.DON'T GIVE UP THE SHIP is a distress call that captures the authors’ deep concern for our military and our nation. “This groundbreaking work offers a compendium of personal expressions that captures the dangerous drift of our military and our nation away from constitutional and patriotic fundamentals that have made America the land of the free and home of the brave,” said Tom Burbage, Captain, United States Navy (Ret), President of Calvert Task Group.This book is dedicated to the memory of Abraham Lincoln, who led the Republic through the Civil War and set America on its journey to achieving equality of opportunity for all citizens. The book’s trailblazing content urges readers to defend the principles that made America strong and heed its clarion call to action. “We view with alarm the efforts to undo the toil of generations by those who insert divisions based on race into the fabric of American life.” Burbage said.DON'T GIVE UP THE SHIP is skillfully narrated by Mike Steele, a trained voiceover artist who has produced commercial presentations, commercials, corporate narrative reads, as well as Audible books. His voice or voice over work is technically certified and is high quality. Mike's voice is warm, friendly, engaging, soothing, and honest. A veteran himself, Mike brings alive the testimonies of the authors of this compelling book as they recount their love of America and the Navy and warn of the dangers we now face.BOOK ENDORSEMENTS“Everybody who cares about our Navy and our entire military needs to read this book. It is chock full of truth, research, and perspective you can only get from patriots dedicated to defeating leftist indoctrination and refocusing the military on its core mission: deterring, fighting, and winning our nation's wars. Our war fighters need this book.” -Pete Hegseth“The Calvert Group is made-up of true American heroes who've literally fought for our freedoms and now find themselves fighting for the country in a way they never imagined.” -Mike Huckabee, Political Commentator, Baptist Minister, and former Governor of Arkansas“The veterans responsible for the essays in this work provide readers a compelling testimony of the US military’s perilous path and a persuasive invitation for us to right the ship before it's too late.” Matt Lohmeier, author of Irresistible RevolutionDon't Give Up the Ship earns the highest rating, a composite 5-star rating at Amazon.com including a 5-star rating given by Pete Hegseth.ABOUT CALVERT TASK GROUPCalvert Task Group is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. The website is www.calverttaskgroup.org . The group's purpose is to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, the United States Naval Academy, and the United States Navy.

